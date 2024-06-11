73-year-old convicted felon arrested in connection with fire and shooting at Miami apartment building

A 73-year-old man previously convicted of murder was arrested Monday in connection with a three-alarm fire and a shooting at Miami's Temple Court Apartments.

Juan Francisco Figueroa, who was identified by witnesses as a resident of the building, has been charged with attempted felony murder, arson in the first degree and firearms charges, according to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department.

The blaze started on the third floor of the four-story apartment building around 8:15 a.m. Monday, officials said. Firefighters who arrived on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police identified the victim as Feder Biotte.

A witness and resident of the building told a detective that he "heard loud noises he recognized as gunshots," at around 8 a.m." and found Biotte on the first floor suffering from a wound to his abdomen, the arrest report states. He said Biotte told him in Spanish, "307, the one from 307."

At 8:15am, #mfr was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 431 NW 3 Street. Currently, we are still working a 3 alarm fire. On arrival, multiple residents were rescued and evacuated. They are now being assisted by @RedCross and @MiamiPD. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/HdVvZWH29D — Miami Fire Rescue (@CityofMiamiFire) June 10, 2024

The witness also said he saw an explosion after hearing the gunshots. It's not clear at this time what transpired ahead of Biotte being shot.

Another witness and resident told detectives he heard loud noises while walking down a stairwell. He reported seeing Figueroa, who he also identified as a resident of apartment 307, run past him and exit the building.

Figueroa was arrested at around 3:56 p.m. by officers who conducted a traffic stop of his car. During an interview with detectives, Figueroa said "he knew what he had done and expected to be in prison for the rest of his life," per the arrest report.

Officers found a hand gun and live rounds on Figueroa's person.

Police said Figueroa was previously convicted of murder in the second degree and two counts of aggravated assault. Police did not share any additional details about these charges, including when they were committed.

The 73-year-old was booked in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday, per online records. It's not clear if he has an attorney at this time.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com