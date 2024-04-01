73 million AT&T customers have personal information leaked onto dark web, company says

There are 39 percent more people working in computer and mathematical occupations in central Ohio than in the average region this size.

About 73 million AT&T customers, both past and present, may have had their personal information leaked onto the dark web, the company announced Saturday.

AT&T says the data, which includes social security number, was released to the dark web about two weeks ago. The company's investigation shows the information is from 2019 or earlier and affects about 7.6 million current customers and approximately 65.4 million former account holders.

The company has contacted all 7.6 million current customers who were impacted and reset their passcodes after it learned "that a number of AT&T passcodes have been compromised," according to its note to customers.

The company will contact all current and past customers whose "sensitive personal information" was compromised and has launched "a robust investigation supported by internal and external cybersecurity experts."

AT&T asks customers to 'remain vigilant' about their data following leak

Additionally, AT&T encouraged "customers to remain vigilant by monitoring account activity and credit reports" and included links to credit bureaus in its note to customers.

Tech news sites CNET and TechCrunch report the data stems from a 2021 breach that AT&T denied then. A portion of that data set appeared online at the time. Then earlier this week, the data set from that breach resurfaced and included sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, home addresses and names, the sites reported.

Cybersecurity software firm MalwareBytes Labs noted the same timeline and advised readers to be alert for scammers pretending to be from AT&T. "If you receive an email, phone call or something similar from someone claiming to be from AT&T be cautious and contact AT&T directly to check it’s real," the company said.

AT&T added: "As of today, this incident has not had a material impact on AT&T’s operations."

Mike Snider of USA Today contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: AT&T says account holders have social security numbers leaked online