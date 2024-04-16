I-73 construction would make Little Pee among most endangered rivers in U.S., report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A completed Interstate 73 would pave over valuable wetlands and threaten habitats of fish and wildlife — threats so severe that it would put the Little Pee Dee among America’s most endangered rivers.



That’s the conclusion American Rivers, which on Tuesday listed the 118-mile waterway among the nation’s 10 most at-risk in 2024.



“There is no need for a new interstate,” said Becky Ryon, north coast office director of the Coastal Conservation League. “Improving existing roads would deliver similar economic and transportation benefits at a fraction of the cost of building I-73.”



From its headwaters at Gum Swamp and Shoeheel Creek in North Carolina, the Little Pee Dee

flows into the state at Marlboro County and continues southeast until it converges with the Great Pee Dee River at the tri-county connection with Georgetown County.

Indigo Farms concerned about Highway 31 expansion

Gov. Henry McMaster and other political leaders within I-73’s proposed boundary disagree, insisting the highway is vital not only because it would be another evacuation corridor, but also holds millions in economic potential.



McMaster has been a proponent of the interstate’s expansion throughout his administration. In 2021, he first proposed a $300 million investment to be funded through COVID-era federal aid.

The same suggested allocation was included in his 2023-24 executive budget proposal.

“I think it’s important it happens,” he told News13 during a stop in Myrtle Beach last month. “I’ve been in favor of that. This area is growing and we need to be able to get people in and out, and do so safely.”



A finished I-73 is estimated to create 29,000 jobs and cut evacuation times by up to 15 hours. Officials said it would be about $300 million to built out the first six miles to U.S. Highway 501 with an I-95 interchange. The total cost is about $2 billion.



American Rivers says an operational I-73 would impact 313 acres of wetlands, disturb 13 perennial streams and create greater flood risks.



A decline in land and aquatic species calling the watershed home is also likely, the group said.

“The Little Pee Dee River is not just a body of water; it’s a vital lifeline to our ecosystem, our heritage, and our future,” said Debra Buffkin, executive director of Winyah Rivers Alliance.



McMaster left I-73 out of his recommended spending plan for next year as long-term local and federal financial support has dwindled.



Horry County leaders in 2021 rejected a proposal to put up $4.2 million a year for 30 years or $126 million in all toward the construction of I-73 using hospitality fee revenues, saying at the time there wasn’t a clear fiscal path forward.



Marion County, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach leaders have all supported resolutions pledging local money for an expanded I-73.



And up to half of the cost could be covered through RIDE IV revenues should voters approve the referendum in November — and only if construction contracts are finalized between state and federal agencies.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024. He is a veteran South Carolina reporter with previous stops at the Greenwood Index-Journal, Post & Courier and The Sun News in Myrtle Beach. Adam is a Boston native and University of Utah graduate. Follow Adam on X, formerly Twitter, at @AdamNewshound12. See more of his work here.

