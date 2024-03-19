72-year-old is thrown from golf cart, then it fatally rolls over him, Texas cops say

A 72-year-old man was killed when a golf cart rolled onto him, Texas police said.

While driving up a steep hill on the golf cart path at The Club at Sonterra in San Antonio, the cart tipped backward, throwing the 72-year-old and another passenger from the vehicle, police said.

The two were riding on the back of the cart, according to police.

The cart continued to roll onto the man and the other passenger, killing the 72-year-old and seriously injuring the other passenger, according to police.

The 72-year-old man was identified as Robert Andrew Rowton, according to KENS5.

Police say a mechanical test was being conducted on the cart at the time of the accident because a similar incident had been reported.

The Club at Sonterra did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Police said there are no pending criminal charges.

