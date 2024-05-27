72 mph over limit, here’s how fast driver was going: OSP

(WJW) — It happened in a 50 mph zone. The driver was going 122 mph, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers stated that the driver, who was going 72 mph over the posted speed limit, was stopped and cited on Interstate 680 which runs through Mahoning and Portage counties.

The incident happened on May 23.

Troopers said they’re seeing more “extreme speeds.”

Recently, speeders were cited by Ohio troopers for going 118 mph on Interstate 77, and 100 mph on Interstate 480.

“So far this year, there have been 9,966 speed-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways, slow down.” troopers said.

