I-71 reopens following deadly wrong-way crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — One person is dead following a wrong-way crash that closed I-71 north early Thursday morning.

According to Cleveland police, a driver going the wrong-way on the highway crashed head-on into another vehicle near the W. 150th Street exit around 1 a.m.

Cleveland EMS confirmed to FOX 8 that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her age and identity were not immediately available. It was unclear which vehicle she was in.

EMS said a 60-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were taken to Metrohealth Medical Center. A 32-year-old man was taken to Fairview Hospital, EMS said.

The highway was closed for nearly three hours, but opened around 3:45 a.m., FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported.

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.

