71-year-old woman critically stabbed Wednesday in West Loop Gate, 1 in custody

A 71-year-old woman was in critical condition after being stabbed several times Wednesday afternoon in the West Loop Gate neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 1:30 p.m., the woman was in the 200 block of South Canal Street when she was approached by a male suspect who stabbed her multiple times with a sharp object, police said. The suspect fled the scene but was caught by officers a short time later, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the attack and charges were pending against the suspect.