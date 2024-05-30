71-year-old tries to lure child to his red van to see his pet bird, Washington cops say

A 71-year-old man is accused of luring a girl to his red van using a pet bird, police in Washington said.

Frank J. D’Orr pulled up to the girl in a parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. May 28 in the 1500 block of West Wellesley Avenue, the Spokane Police Department said in a Facebook post.

He asked her if she wanted to pet his bird, which was “perched on his finger inside the van,” police said.

When the scared girl told D’Orr no, she tried to walk away, but he “drove toward her and cut her off,” police said.

She managed to get away from him and the incident was reported to authorities.

Police said they looked at a security video from a nearby store and found his van.

D’Orr was arrested at his home on a charge of child luring. He has previously been convicted on charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault.

