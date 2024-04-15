71-year-old stabbed to death in Colfax County, sheriff’s office says

COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office said a man was stabbed and killed. They said the victim was discovered Sunday morning.

According to officials, deputies were called to the scene where a stabbing victim was reported to be unconscious but still breathing. When they arrived, the 71-year-old male victim was determined to be dead.

New Mexico State Police (NMSP) and the sheriff’s office worked together and discovered the victim’s vehicle was missing. The vehicle and a suspect were found near Wagon Mound. After a pursuit, the suspect was taken into NMSP’s custody.

Officials believe there are no other suspects.

