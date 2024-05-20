71-year-old man with dementia missing from Cascade

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) released a Missing-At-Risk alert on their X (formerly Twitter) page for a 71-year-old man who went missing from Cascade on Sunday, May 19.

According to EPSO, Michael Hodges, who suffers from dementia, walked away from the 1000 block of Fountain Avenue, near Highway 24, in Cascade. He was last seen Sunday at 8 p.m. when he went to sleep.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Department

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, He is described as 6’4″ and 205 pounds and was last seen wearing red pajama pants and a red t-shirt. He is believed to be walking around either in socks or barefoot.

If anyone sees him, EPSO asks that they call (719) 390-5555.

