700 years to equality. Blacks lag 100s of years behind white when it comes to prosperity.

This week, Juneteenth celebrations will take place across our region, honoring the history and legacy of the Black American experience.

However, the fate of too many Black residents in greater Columbus is constrained by invisible but profound boundaries. In a study of 25 metrics related to prosperity, McKinsey & Company found that outcomes for the 330,000-plus Black residents of the Columbus region are substantially worse than those of their white neighbors.

Consider Franklin County, where about 90 percent of Black residents live, yet they are doing only about half as well as their white neighbors.

Median Black household income is $54,000, compared to $81,000 for white households. White residents live three years longer and are more than twice as likely to own their homes and to have a four-year degree.

700 years to equality

At current rates of progress, it would take more than 700 years for Franklin County to close this gap in prosperity. Nationally, Franklin County is in the bottom quarter of all U.S. counties in terms of Black and white disparities, despite Franklin County’s growth being largely driven by Black residents.

There are a few bright spots as Delaware, Union, Fairfield and Licking counties are all in the nation’s top 10 percent for overall Black prosperity.

Even so, outcomes for the small number of Black residents in these counties are still less than 80 percent of white outcomes with disparities growing.

The road to equality

A young guest gets into the drumming spirit at the Juneteenth Ohio Festival. This year's event is to be held Saturday and Sunday in Genoa Park.

The Columbus area is not unique —rather the opposite.

Across the United States, fewer than 1 in 1,000 Black Americans live in a county where their outcomes are least 90 percent of white outcomes.

Generations of discrimination against Black Americans have played a critical role in creating these circumstances; this history cannot be reversed. It is possible, however, to do more to improve quality of life and address inequality—with the potential to boost our local economy by up to $10 billion a year.

One option is to invest in place-based solutions, with a focus on underserved communities with significant Black populations (particularly in Franklin County). In addition, two specific priorities could make a difference.

First, there is housing. Stable housing can transform a child’s trajectory, leading to higher educational attainment and future earnings. In Columbus, Black residents are increasingly more likely to be homeless or rent burdened and less likely to own their home. Approaches such as faster permit approval, re-zoning and encouraging innovative, low-cost construction and higher-density housing could all help boost supply. In addition, local governments can explore ways to help families meet their housing needs, such as expanding rental assistance, vouchers and home buyer assistance.

Second, there is early childhood education. High-quality, full-day programs have a range of positive impacts on both children and parents and the return on investment of high-quality pre-K is estimated to be more than seven dollars to every dollar spent. However, over half of children in Franklin County are not kindergarten ready, with significant racial disparities across the region. Addressing this challenge could include increasing early childhood education enrollment, enhancing quality of the education offered and extending opportunities to three-year-olds, particularly those from disadvantaged families.

Columbus must answer the call

In 2022-23, Columbus’s population growth was among the fastest in the country.

With a strong economy, dynamic academic institutions and an enviable quality of life, it’s easy to understand why people are drawn here. But these deeply rooted and enduring racial disparities threaten our potential for growth that is inclusive and sustainable.

As we celebrate Juneteenth, let us strive to make our region not just a growing community, but also a thriving one.

Duwain Pinder is a partner in McKinsey & Company’s Columbus office, and co-founder of the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility.

