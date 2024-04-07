700 grams of fentanyl seized in Tenderloin drug bust

(KRON) — On Thursday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged two people after seizing over 700 grams of fentanyl in the Tenderloin.

According to court records, on March 31, the San Francisco Police Department noticed two men engaging in what appeared to be a drug deal in the Tenderloin.

Further investigation resulted in the seizure of 700 grams (approximately 1.5 pounds) of fentanyl as well as “several other substances,” officials said. Upon being charged, the DA’s office identified the substances as fentanyl, Oxycodone, methamphetamine, cocaine salt, and Xanax.

The two men were later identified as Jeremy Gonzalez-Sierra, 21, and Ronald Murillo-Zelaya, 23. Both were arraigned on Thursday, and both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The next court date for both Gonzalez-Sierra and Murillo-Zelaya is April 16. Jenkins moved to detain both men because of “the public safety risk they pose,” Jenkins said. No bail is set for both men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

In the first quarter of 2024, the District Attorney’s Office was presented with 224 felony narcotics cases and filed 193. During this same time period, 64 felony narcotics cases were convicted, including one by jury trial, and 42 were resolved via guilty pleas in other cases.

