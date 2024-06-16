700-acre Trout Creek Fire breaks out near Madras

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Central Oregon fire crews worked overnight to battle a 700-acre brush fire north of Madras, which began Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the Trout Creek Fire started at around 2:30 p.m. roughly six miles northwest of Willowdale on Bureau of Land Management land, burning grass, brush and juniper in the area.

An aerial view of the Trout Creek Fire on June 15, 2024. (Courtesy: Central Oregon Fire)

Five engines, one hotshot crew, one helicopter, three air tankers and other resources from BLM, the Forest Service and Jefferson County worked to contain the fire throughout the afternoon, with many crews remaining on the scene overnight.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, officials say the fire is 30% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.