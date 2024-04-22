I-70 widening roadwork starts this summer. Here's how you can share input

A project to widen Interstate 70 to six lanes is expected to start this summer on the Columbia to Kingdom City section.

Ahead of this, the Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input on basic design plans, traffic control plans, schedule, and anticipated construction impacts of the project.

Open-house style meetings are scheduled 4-7 p.m. May 1 at Boone Electric Cooperative, 1413 Rangeline St., and 4-7 p.m. May 2 at Kingdom City's City Hall, 5584 Dunn Drive.

Those with disabilities requiring special services at the public meeting should notify Improve I-70 Communications Coordinator Lairyn McGregor at Lairyn.McGregor@modot.mo.gov by April 24 so arrangements are made.

Nearby residents, businesses, and travelers who attend a meeting can learn about and provide comments regarding the planned improvements. Engineers from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the contractor Millstone Weber and their designer Jacobs Inc. will be on hand to answer questions. The information will be the same at each location.

People can submit comments online starting May 1 through May 23.

Planned improvements include new concrete pavement on all three lanes of I-70 in each direction for the 20-mile section between Columbia and Kingdom City, and improved interchange designs at the US-63 and US-54 interchanges at I-70. Renderings and a fly-through video of proposed construction plans are posted online.

Two lanes of travel will be available for both directions of I-70 during peak hours during construction. Construction is expected to take three years.

The project estimated cost is $405 million from a budget of $2.8 million to expand I-70 to six lanes across the entire state, roughly 200 miles from Wentzville to Blue Springs.

More information is available by visiting the Improve I-70 Columbia to Kingdom City project page online, or by calling MoDOT customer service at 1-888-275-6636.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Public input meeting set for Columbia to Kingdom City I-70 work