UPDATE: At least 1 hurt in crash involving semi on I-70 in Huber Heights

UPDATE @ 2:20 p.m.

At least one lane has been reopened on Interstate 70 after a crash involving a semi.

All lanes now appear to be open.

UPDATE @ 12:30 p.m.:

At least one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound in Huber Heights.

Law enforcement on the scene confirmed to our News Center 7 crew on the scene that at least one person was taken from the scene to an area hospital.

Photos from the scene show that a semi was involved, as well as a Buick sedan and Jeep SUV.

We’re working to learn the condition of the person taken to the hospital, as well as what caused the crash.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police and medics are responding to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights dispatch confirmed crews are responding to the crash on I-70 WB near the 38-mile marker.

All lanes are closed on I-70 West beyond Brandt Pike.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

We will continue updating this story.