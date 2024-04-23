UPDATE: At least 1 hurt in crash involving semi on I-70 in Huber Heights
UPDATE @ 2:20 p.m.
At least one lane has been reopened on Interstate 70 after a crash involving a semi.
All lanes now appear to be open.
UPDATE @ 12:30 p.m.:
At least one person was injured in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound in Huber Heights.
Law enforcement on the scene confirmed to our News Center 7 crew on the scene that at least one person was taken from the scene to an area hospital.
Photos from the scene show that a semi was involved, as well as a Buick sedan and Jeep SUV.
We’re working to learn the condition of the person taken to the hospital, as well as what caused the crash.
INITIAL REPORT:
Police and medics are responding to a crash involving a semi on Interstate 70 in Huber Heights.
Huber Heights dispatch confirmed crews are responding to the crash on I-70 WB near the 38-mile marker.
All lanes are closed on I-70 West beyond Brandt Pike.
News Center 7 is working to learn how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.
We will continue updating this story.