I-70 speed patrolling to ramp up ahead of July 4th: Effingham County Sheriff

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A stretch of road in Effingham County is catching the attention of sheriff’s deputies ahead of the Fourth of July travel rush.

I-70 has seen its fair share of car crashes, and even has lawmakers, state officials and the National Transportation Safety Board talking.

It’s been about nine months since a tanker truck crashed in Teutopolis, killing five people. It happed on Route 40, where traffic was re-routed after a crash on I-70 near the Montrose area. Since then, there have been several other crashes — especially in that work zone.

Here are just a few traffic accidents that have happened on I-70 this year:

Starting in July, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office said they will be working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to step up enforcement efforts. The goal is to reduce speeding and other violations, but also save lives.

Sheriff Paul Kuhns posted the following statement on Facebook:

“You don’t often see your Effingham County Deputies working on the interstate enforcing traffic laws, but this year we are going to try to do our part to keep the I70 interstate work zone traffic safe. We have all seen the effect accidents here can have on our community.”

In a news release, Kuhns also said it’s important to obey speed limits and stay focused on the road — especially in work zones.

“Speeding and distracted driving cause unnecessary danger on our roads. Speed and distracted driving greatly reduce a driver’s ability to maintain and control their vehicle in traffic conditions. This problem is magnified in heavy traffic and road construction work zones,” he said. “Offenders will be stopped, and traffic citations will be issued – especially in the construction zones on state highways and I-70, where most of our speed-related crashes occur. Our goal is to concentrate on these areas in an attempt to be a deterrent and save lives.”

