I-70 repairs in Glenwood Canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Construction crews will close parts of Eastbound I-70 for guardrail replacement and repairs in Glenwood Canyon this April.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is beginning to replace guardrails and complete other maintenance on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday, April 2.

CDOT officials advise travelers to plan for eastbound lane closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lane closures will begin at Mile Point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and continue moving east as work is completed, per CDOT officials.

More than one location involves guardrail damage caused by commercial motor vehicles traveling westbound, then crashing so severely that the eastbound guardrail was damaged. The new guardrail will require crews to remove the current guardrail, drill into the concrete to install new guardrail bases and then install the new guardrail. The guardrail is also unique to Glenwood Canyon due to the requirements for the section of I-70. The guardrail and other infrastructure must match the color of the canyon more effectively than standard guardrails in Northwest Colorado. Elise Thatcher, Northwest Colorado Regional Communications Manager

Click here to check on real-time lane closures and road conditions.

