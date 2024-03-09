I-70 reopens in Topeka amidst bridge demolition job

TOPEKA (KSNT) – State transportation officials have reopened a section of I-70 in Topeka following its closure due to a major bridge demolition project.

On Friday, March 8 the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) completely closed I-70 beneath the westbound I-470 bridge. This was done so work crews could complete demolition work on the I-470 bridge.

KDOT photo showing the I-70 project area/detour routes. (Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Just after 11 a.m. on March 9, KDOT announced I-70 is fully reopened for motorists on social media. The closure caused significant delays for those traveling on westbound I-70 with the detour route taking drivers to Wamego before rejoining the highway.

The I-470 bridge is scheduled to reopen in December this year. You can learn more about project details by clicking here. You can keep up with this road work and other road projects in Kansas by visiting kan.drive.org.

