70-year-old woman’s body discovered in garbage bag in Bronx apartment building

A 70-year-old woman’s body was discovered stuffed inside a garbage bag in a Bronx apartment building Thursday, police and sources said.

Cops were called to the luxury building on Grand Concourse near E. 140th St. in Mott Haven just after 1:45 p.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, they discovered the woman unconscious in the bag. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took four people of interest into custody. They were not immediately charged.

The woman’s name was not released as cops worked to notify her family of the death.

The grisly discovery came about a week after the murder of Nadia Vitel, 52, whose body was discovered stuffed in a duffel bag in a closet of her Manhattan apartment.

Vitel died from blunt force trauma to the head, the city’s Medical Examiner said Friday, ruling her death a homicide.

Detectives are zeroing in on two persons of interest in her death, the Daily News previously reported.