70-year-old Stroudsburg man killed in 3-vehicle crash in New Jersey

A 70-year-old Stroudsburg man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash in New Jersey.

According to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, Arthur John Latzko died at the scene of the crash on Route 31 in Clinton Township.

A dump truck and a Toyota sedan, both northbound, collided on Tuesday afternoon, the prosecutor’s office said. The sedan then hit a southbound Volkswagen in which Latzko was a passenger.

The Toyota driver and the driver and passenger in the Volkswagen were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Clinton Township Police Department and the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the crash, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 908-735-7230 or 908-788-1129, respectively.

In addition to those agencies, Clinton Township Fire and Rescue, the Town of Clinton Police Department, the Raritan Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, Hunterdon Medical Center paramedics and the New Jersey Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Kathryne Rubright is the managing editor of the Pocono Record and the Tri-County Independent. Reach her at krubright@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroudsburg man killed in 3-vehicle crash in New Jersey