70-year-old Columbus man pleads guilty to stabbing his sister to death

See an earlier report on the death of Rhonda Jones in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old Columbus man was sentenced to over a decade in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to stabbing his sister to death.

Michael Wright

Michael Wright was accused in the May 2023 death of his sister, Rhonda Jones. Columbus police were called to a South Hilltop residence in the 1900 block of Vaughn Street and found Jones suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later. She was 66 years old.

A second person was hurt in the incident and treated at the scene. Wright was found nearby, arrested and charged with murder.

He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of voluntary manslaughter, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said in a news release. Judge Kim Brown approved a maximum sentence of 11-16 1/2 years that was mutually agreed upon by prosecutors and Wright’s attorney.

Columbus machete attack stemmed from fight over parking space, police say

Wright will receive credit for his 380 days spent in jail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.