I-70 off-ramp shut down due to ‘unstable’ tractor-trailer on barrier

An I-70 off-ramp is closed because of an unstable tractor-trailer.

The Charleroi Fire Department said the I-70 West off ramp to Route 88 has been shut down.

A photo shows a tractor-trailer that is stuck at an angle on the barrier.

