70-foot beached whale stranded off of Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota County law enforcement is working to help a whale that was stranded off of the coast of Venice, Florida.

According to the Venice Police Department, officers and Sarasota County deputies are working with the Mote Marine Laboratory to save a 70-foot whale that was beached 50 yards away from Service Club Park.

Mote Marine Laboratory confirmed that the whale is a sperm whale.

The VPD said civilians must avoid the area while the whale is assessed.

