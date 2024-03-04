70-degree weather predicted across Chicago area before late-night storms move in

A spell of breezy 70-degree weather is predicted across Chicago on Monday before scattered showers and thunderstorms move across the region overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Predicted highs range from 69 to 75, with southern winds gusting up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

The balmy temperatures could be record-breaking. Chicago’s record for March 4 is 73 degrees, set in 1983, according to the National Weather Service. The spring-like weather comes after an unseasonably warm February.

The coolest temperatures are expected along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line, while the warmest will be seen closer to Central Illinois.

“It’s going to be fairly consistent across Chicago,” meteorologist Kevin Doom said.

Storms will spread into the Chicago area west to east, reaching the city around 10 p.m. The region remains under a hazardous weather outlook, with heavy downpours, hail and gusty winds possible, according to the weather service.

“The chance for any potentially stronger storms is going to be toward the earlier part of the event, so late this evening around midnight,” Doom said.

Meteorologists predict the storms to be more significant in the western suburbs. Still, they aren’t expected to reach the severity of last week’s thunderstorms, which brought a string of tornadoes outside the city.

“We’re not expecting this to be quite as robust, so the chance for hail and severe wind isn’t quite as as great,” Doom said. “The potential is far lower than what we saw last week.”

A moderate cold front is expected to move in Tuesday, with temperatures dropping to the 40s in the city. Scattered thunderstorms in the morning are most likely southeast of I-55, according to the weather service.

Temperatures are predicted to warm up throughout the week and climb back to the 50s. Areas along the shore of Lake Michigan are expected to remain in the 40s.

“That’s close to what we can typically expect for this time of year,” Doom said.