I-70, Colorado 119 close as snow hits the mountains
DENVER (KDVR) — Highways were closed in Colorado on Wednesday night at the start of a major snowstorm forecast to dump feet of snow in the mountains, foothills and Denver metro area.
Here were the major closures in the high country as of 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation:
I-70 Both directions between Silverthorne MP 205 and Denver MP 259
US-40 Both directions from I-70 / MP 259 to US-6 Clear Creek Canyon
CO-119 both directions from Blackhawk MP 1 to US-6 MP 7
A winter storm warning was issued from Wednesday through Friday because of heavy snow and high winds expected across the state. Feet of snow are possible in areas east of the Continental Divide, foothills and Denver metro area.
This includes areas around Conifer on U.S. 285, which were forecast to see snow totals around 3 feet and perhaps more in some areas. State transportation officials also warned of possible Interstate 25 closures.
Major roadways expected to close for heavy snow in Colorado
CDOT issued these warnings:
Commercial vehicles must have tire chains or alternate traction devices
Adequate snow tires or alternate traction devices are likely to be required for passenger vehicles
Travelers should have provisions in their vehicle to spend extended duration before rescue if they get stuck, including food, water and blankets
Snowfall is expected to persist through Thursday.
