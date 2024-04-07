I-70 closed in both directions between Colorado and Colby again Sunday

KANSAS (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol has closed Interstate 70 in both directions between the Colorado state line and Colby Sunday afternoon due to low visibility from high winds and blowing dust and to allow for cleanup of vehicle crashes blocking the roadway.

The KHP is urging drivers traveling through northwest Kansas to use caution and delay trips if possible. Those currently on the roadway are being asked to fund shelter at a safe location until conditions improve.

Crews battle fires in several Kansas counties

The Kansas Department of Transportation does not have an estimated time for reopening.

The KHP will provide updates on further road closures as they become available. For the latest road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.