70,000 square foot adventure park opens in North Huntingdon

It’s the opening weekend for a new adventure park in Westmoreland County.

Urban Air in North Huntingdon opened on Saturday.

The 70,000-square-foot indoor adventure park offers trampolines, two go-cart tracks and multiple other activities fit for visitors of all ages.

“We’ve got all kinds of other adventure attractions, climbing walls, drop zone, dunk ball, battle beam — where kids can have a fight with batons and maybe some adults can do some couples therapy,” said John Wambold of Urban Air.

The adventure park located on Mills Drive is open daily.

