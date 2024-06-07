‘7 years is too long’: Nashville family pushing for missing persons case to be reclassified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Seven years after Jodie Brooke Anderson’s disappearance, her family could only describe the years as being an emotional rollercoaster.

During the highs, they said that they are hopeful Brooke will be found, but during the lows, they’re faced with the grim reality that they may never see her or know what happened to her.

“Brooke actually loved this park, she played t-ball here, and anytime she wanted to just get away, this spot right here was exactly where she came,” De’Anna Anderson said.

JUNE 2023: ‘Six years of being in the dark’: Family honors missing 18-year-old who disappeared from East Nashville

Charlotte Park holds many memories of happier times with her 18-year-old niece, Brooke. That is why it was only fitting for Anderson to hold a vigil in her honor in that same very spot.

(Source: WKRN)

“It hurts. The not knowing is the absolute worst. When you have a loved one die, and you bury them you have closure,” Anderson said as she tried to hold back tears. “In my case with Brooke, I do believe she was murdered, but we have no closure. The horrific-ness of knowing she could be in a field, in the Cumberland River, where ever, it damages your mind.”

Brooke was first reported missing in 2017 after she disappeared in East Nashville. For years, News 2 has been following the case, hoping answers would eventually come for the Anderson family. However, this year, the family found new hope with a new strategy.

“Since she went missing, the laws have changed and we have the Holly Bobo Act,” said Anderson.

The Holly Bobo Act expands the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations Endangered Child and Adult Alerts to include anyone under the age of 21.

Holly was abducted from her home in 2011. At the time, there was never an Amber Alert sent out for the 20-year-old because she didn’t fit the requirement. The case would turn cold until her remains were found three years after she disappeared.

“Thank God that her mom did that because it was desperately needed. It’s too late to get an Amber Alert on Brooke, but the resources that come with her being re-classified would be a tremendous help to my family,” said Anderson.

Now Brooke’s family added that they hope the same law will make a difference in her case.

“My ultimate goal is to find her period and there’s a lot of things that’s got to change. Her getting re-classified would be phenomenal because it would put her more in the media. Seven years is too long,” Anderson said. “Every year at this time, it just takes me back to that first day that I found out and you just relive the nightmare every day, over and over, there’s not a day that goes by that she’s not in my mind, it’s not a day goes by that I don’t think you should be here. you should be here,” Anderson said.

The Anderson family is offering a cash reward for information leading to Brooke being found as they work to reclassify her case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Metro Nashville Police Department at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

