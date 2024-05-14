For 7 years, coffee shop was set to open in old Johnson County gas station. Not anymore

Seven years ago, Topeka-based PT’s Coffee unveiled a plan to turn the old Mac’s 66 gas station near downtown Overland Park into a coffee shop.

At one point, the shop was set to open in early 2020, but plans were repeatedly delayed.

The project was on hold in 2023. Now, owners Jeff Taylor and Fred Polzin are scrapping the plans for good.

“We’re not going that direction,” Taylor said. “We have a growing wholesale business, and we decided to focus on that for a bit.”

PT’s is not looking to expand elsewhere, Taylor added, declining to elaborate.

The 8139 Metcalf Ave. building is now for sale.

The 1950s-style full-service station was open for 60 years, keeping its retro canopy and tilted windows.

Plans for a PT’s drive-thru there went before the Overland Park Planning Commission in 2017, shortly after Mac’s shut down.

PT’s Coffee sells specialty espresso drinks.

PT’s Coffee was founded in Topeka in 1993. It has two Kansas City area locations: in the Crossroads at 310 Southwest Blvd. and in the Power & Light District at 1310 Baltimore Ave.

Kansas City-based Messenger Coffee Co. had planned to open a location in Overland Park’s Prairiefire shopping district in 2022. Last year, the company told The Star that was no longer in the works.