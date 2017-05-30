7 Ways Your Skin Changes In Your 30s

From Redbook

In your 30s, plenty of things in your life are on the up-and-up, like your career and your confidence. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for your skin.

Cell turnover slows down.

Around the time you hit 30, the process that keeps your complexion bright and soft begins to lose steam. "It can now take about twice as long - 40 days versus 20 - for your body to turn over cells on the skin's surface and replace them with fresh ones," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City. To keep skin looking fresh, she's a fan of at-home peels, which use a blend of acids to minimize dark spots and fine lines. Try BeautyRx Advanced 10% Exfoliating Pads, which exfoliate with glycolic acid.

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Hormonal changes can cause acne.

That whole "only teenagers get acne" thing is just a myth. "Due to hormonal changes, some people will start experiencing acne breakouts," says Dr. Engelman. "If you haven't already, now is the time to start applying retinoids, which regulate cell turnover and fight inflammation to prevent acne." She recommends cleansing your skin with a gentle face wash before using retinol, which can be harsh. A good one: Garnier SkinActive The Gentle Sulfate-Free Cleanser, which gets rid of makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping skin of moisture.

Pores stretch out.

"As you get older, your skin loses its elasticity, which can cause your pores to look bigger," Dr. Engelman explains. The key to keeping them looking tiny is to make sure they're clean 24/7. Wash with a micellar water like Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover, which cleanses and removes makeup without harsh rubbing or rinsing. Easy!

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Crows' feet appear.

The eyes are the first area of the face to show signs of aging. "This is because skin around the eyes is naturally thinner, but also because of daily practices, like squinting when looking at phones or electronic devices, constantly rubbing your eyes, and furrowing your brows when you're worried or thinking too hard," Dr. Engelman says. She recommends strategic botulinum toxin injections (think Botox), which can ease the contraction of underlying muscles that cause those lines. Feeling needle-phobic? Opt for a rich eye cream like Skinceuticals Eye Balm instead.