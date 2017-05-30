7 Ways Your Skin Changes In Your 30s

In your 30s, plenty of things in your life are on the up-and-up, like your career and your confidence. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for your skin.
Cell turnover slows down.
Around the time you hit 30, the process that keeps your complexion bright and soft begins to lose steam. "It can now take about twice as long - 40 days versus 20 - for your body to turn over cells on the skin's surface and replace them with fresh ones," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City. To keep skin looking fresh, she's a fan of at-home peels, which use a blend of acids to minimize dark spots and fine lines. Try BeautyRx Advanced 10% Exfoliating Pads, which exfoliate with glycolic acid.
Hormonal changes can cause acne.
That whole "only teenagers get acne" thing is just a myth. "Due to hormonal changes, some people will start experiencing acne breakouts," says Dr. Engelman. "If you haven't already, now is the time to start applying retinoids, which regulate cell turnover and fight inflammation to prevent acne." She recommends cleansing your skin with a gentle face wash before using retinol, which can be harsh. A good one: Garnier SkinActive The Gentle Sulfate-Free Cleanser, which gets rid of makeup, dirt, and oil without stripping skin of moisture.
Pores stretch out.
"As you get older, your skin loses its elasticity, which can cause your pores to look bigger," Dr. Engelman explains. The key to keeping them looking tiny is to make sure they're clean 24/7. Wash with a micellar water like Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1 Cleanser & Makeup Remover, which cleanses and removes makeup without harsh rubbing or rinsing. Easy!
Crows' feet appear.
The eyes are the first area of the face to show signs of aging. "This is because skin around the eyes is naturally thinner, but also because of daily practices, like squinting when looking at phones or electronic devices, constantly rubbing your eyes, and furrowing your brows when you're worried or thinking too hard," Dr. Engelman says. She recommends strategic botulinum toxin injections (think Botox), which can ease the contraction of underlying muscles that cause those lines. Feeling needle-phobic? Opt for a rich eye cream like Skinceuticals Eye Balm instead.
Sun damage begins to show.
Long-term harm from UV exposure builds up over time, which is why you probably didn't notice its effects in your 20s. "It can cause premature aging, hyper-pigmentation, and enlarged pores, since it thickens your skin, causing skin cells to collect around the edges of your pores and stretch them out," Dr. Engelman says. The only real solution is an easy one: Keep the sun off your skin! Wear your sunscreen, pop on a hat, and try a linen sundress at the beach or pool when you're not in the water.
Moisture levels drop.
"Aging causes a constant decrease in the amount of hyaluronic acid present in the body," says Dr. Engelman. Hyaluronic acid is a key player in your hydration levels, so a dip is noticeable. Restore it with Garnier SkinActive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask, which is infused with - you guessed it - hyaluronic acid.
Skin's ceramides disappear.
While there are different types of lipids (AKA fats) that fortify skin's moisture barrier, keeping hydration in and bad stuff out, "ceramides have been found to be the most crucial component for maintaining the function of skin's moisture barrier," says Dr. Engelman. By the time you hit your 30s, you'll have lost roughly 40 percent of your skin's natural ceramides. The good news? You can replace them with ceramide-packed products, like Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum.
