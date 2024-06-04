7-vehicle crash causing major delays on I-10 near MS-LA state line, authorities say

A 7-vehicle car crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning closed all westbound lanes and backed up traffic for hours on the Mississippi Coast, the state Highway Patrol said.

Six cars and one semi-truck crashed about 9 a.m., Cpl. Calvin Robertson said.

Four people were injured but none of the injuries are considered life threatening, he said.

The crash closed all westbound lanes and caused congestion down the interstate. The Mississippi Department of Transportation estimated at 10 a.m. that delays would last another hour and 30 minutes.

Robertson said at 10:15 a.m. he expected authorities to open one lane within the next 30 minutes.

The crash came hours after MDOT warned of additional congestion and alternating lane closures at the Pearl River Bridge Tuesday morning. The agency warned all drivers to proceed with caution in the area and be prepared to stop.