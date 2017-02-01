7 Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Frugal-Hearted Honey

Every year, Americans spend way too much on overpriced Valentine's Day gifts lacking in creativity, flair and romance. Consumable gifts, such as chocolate and flowers, don't last for more than a week. A truly frugal recipient might not appreciate that box of truffles or the dozen long stems as much as they would a sustainable gift -- something that keeps giving well into spring. If you want to maximize your Valentine's Day gift splurge this year and delight the frugalist in your life, consider any of these seven sustainable Valentine's Day gifts instead.

1. Live plants or seeds. Instead of giving flowers that will wilt within a few days, consider giving a living plant. Your valentine will enjoy your gift for months to come -- and will remember your thoughtfulness, too. Or put together a pack of seeds for your favorite green thumb. The new plants and flowers can provide even more bulbs and seeds for future plantings, making this a gift that keeps on giving at very little cost. Romantic plants and seeds to consider include orchids, jasmine (the scent is said to be an aphrodisiac), peace lilies (if you need the holiday to kiss and make up) or miniature roses, which can grow indoors.

2. Wine-making or beer-making kit. Wine and beer aficionados may appreciate the chance to learn how to make their favorite drink at home instead of diving into a bottle from the liquor store. Most kits have enough ingredients and supplies to make a few batches, leaving plenty to store for special occasions or cozy date nights at home. Of course, for a Valentine's Day date, you'll need to also bring along something prepared by the pros. Choose a wine varietal or beer style that matches your gift, and you'll leave your intended even more inspired to learn the skill.

3. Vintage jewelry. Jewelry is a traditional Valentine's Day gift, but new jewelry can be expensive. Vintage jewelry, on the other hand, can be a great value, and the charm of the old often imbues those pieces with extra romance. Spend some time thinking about your valentine's likes and visit the nearest resale or antique shop and find something that speaks to you. Vintage jewelry will last for several years and can be the focal point of any outfit. You can also find vintage jewelry online on sites like Etsy or explore online antique stores like Ruby Lane for a unique gift. Be sure to ask the seller where it came from -- and any other details you can glean. You never know what story a vintage piece will tell, making it that much more precious.

4. Amazon Prime Subscription. From Amazon's Lightning deals to low prices on household items, there are many deals to be found on Amazon. Give your fellow frugalist the gift of savings with an Amazon Prime subscription. They'll enjoy free two-day shipping on every order and have unlimited access to a library of TV shows and movies via Prime Video. Amazon Prime members also have access to the huge collection of books, magazines and comics in the all-you-can-read eBook library. Movie night has never been easier -- and neither has curling up together with a good book.

5. Budget planner. So, this is not the most romantic gift on the list, and maybe you'll want to pair this gift with something that's more traditional. But if your honey is trying to get a handle on his or her budget, consider gifting a budget planner or subscription to a personal finance software program like Mint, YNAB or Quicken. These programs feature comprehensive tools and calculators to help manage money more efficiently. Nothing says "Be Mine" like a shortcut to budgetary mastery.

6. Chocolate-making or dessert-making class. Chocolates and decadent sweets are traditional Valentine's Day gifts, but like roses and cards, they are consumables quickly discarded. What's romantic about that? Timing this gift for a Valentine's Day date might be tricky, but that's okay. Just offer your intended chocolates and sweets, as well as a gift certificate to a local chocolate class, pastry class or demonstration. Of course, you'll want to do this together, so be sure to book for the both of you. If classes or demos are impractical, consider a book or a gift subscription to an appropriate magazine, and pair with a kit of basics to get started right away.