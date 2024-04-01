7 teens shot at downtown Indy intersection over the weekend
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to join Jason Fitz as the duo go back and forth on the biggest NFL news from the weekend. Fitz and Frank discuss the news surrounding Rashee Rice and his suspected involvement in a car wreck in Dallas, Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets trading for Haason Reddick. After the news, Fitz and Frank dive into the biggest need for every AFC team, as they discuss which positions teams need to target in the 2024 NFL Draft. The duo get especially in-depth on the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos as they attempt to determine each team's blueprint for success.
Tonight, the Iowa Hawkeyes and Louisiana State University Tigers face off in the Elite Eight round of March Madness.
Tesla tops the Kogod 'Made in America' list this year with four cars landing in the top five alongside the Jeep Cherokee, two Hondas and a VW.
The Thunder, who hold a slight lead in the Western Conference, are finally headed back to the playoffs.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.
TechCrunch Mobility is a weekly newsletter dedicated to all things transportation. Sign up here — just click TechCrunch Mobility — to receive the newsletter every weekend in your inbox. Remember in the last edition of TechCrunch Mobility, when I wrote that the wheels were starting to come off the Fisker bus?
4,000 shoppers give this luxurious balm two thumbs up, too.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Kick back in comfort: Nearly 40,000 shoppers say they've found their go-to bottoms for warm weather.
An accident 2 years ago nearly derailed Gardiner's college basketball career and life. Because of that accident (and what it revealed), she's back on the court and the Beavers are still alive in March Madness.
Need a skin care refresh for spring? Consider this popular Pond's face cream that shoppers like me love.
It's rare that I come across a pitch deck that ticks almost all the boxes. It's so good, in fact, that I fed Plantee's deck into an AI tool I built, and it determined there was a 97.7% chance that Plantee would raise money. This tool generally determines that only about 7.5% of all pitch decks are up to scratch, so Plantee's is positively off the charts.
The 2024 Ford Maverick is a fun, capable little truck, but this Tremor package will cost more than a base F-150.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
Enterprises and other large organizations have long been a lucrative and obvious target for cybercriminals, but in recent years -- thanks to more sophisticated breach techniques and the rise of AI -- small and medium businesses are now also very much on the map. Now Coro -- one of the startups building tools specifically for smaller businesses -- is announcing a big round of funding after seeing its recurring revenues shoot up 300% in the last year. Up to now, the New York–based Coro has focused squarely on the U.S. market -- no surprise, given that there are more than 33 million SMBs in that country alone -- but with this round, the startup wants to scale its business internationally, starting with Europe.
The women's NCAA tournament continues this week with the Sweet 16 games.