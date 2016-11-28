The tallest all-residential skyscraper in the world includes 104 luxury condominiums spread out over its 88 floors. Designed by Rafael Vinoly, the concrete-core building opened in 2014 and, with a base of 33,000 square feet, was able to slide into Manhattan on the lot formerly home to the Drake Hotel. Located between E 56th and E 57th streets and just one block from Trump Tower, 432 Park Ave has some of the priciest apartments in all of New York City, and that's saying something.