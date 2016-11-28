7 of the Tallest Skyscrapers in the United States
Reach for the sky.
The tallest all-residential skyscraper in the world includes 104 luxury condominiums spread out over its 88 floors. Designed by Rafael Vinoly, the concrete-core building opened in 2014 and, with a base of 33,000 square feet, was able to slide into Manhattan on the lot formerly home to the Drake Hotel. Located between E 56th and E 57th streets and just one block from Trump Tower, 432 Park Ave has some of the priciest apartments in all of New York City, and that's saying something.
Reach for the sky.
273