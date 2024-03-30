7 taken to hospital after 'severe turbulence' on Newark-bound United Airlines flight

Seven people were taken to hospital following a United Airlines flight on Friday.

The flight from Tel Aviv to Newark experienced "severe turbulence."

It was forced to land at New York Stewart International Airport due to a "passenger medical emergency."

Seven people were taken to hospital after a United Airlines flight bound for Newark experienced "severe turbulence" on Friday, officials said.

The flight, due to arrive from Tel Aviv, was forced to land at New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) after what the Federal Aviation Administration said was a "passenger medical emergency," CNN reported.

In a statement, United said high winds had been reported around Newark, per the report.

New Windsor Emergency Medical Service Chief Michael Bigg said: "On arrival, our first EMS unit on the scene was encountered by a flight crew who stated they hit severe turbulence while landing at Newark and were diverted New York International Airport and they advised our crew that they had multiple people on the plane complaining of nausea, some chest pain, from the turbulence," per CNN.

Bigg said that around 319 people had been on board the flight.

"We evaluated about 30 people, and we transported seven to the local hospital just for observation, no serious injuries or ailments," he added. "Most people just wanted to get checked out at the local emergency room."

Data from the flight tracker Flightradar24 shows that the plane passed over Newark airport before going back on itself and landing at SWF.

The plane then refueled before continuing its journey to Newark Liberty International Airport, United said, NBC News reported.

United only resumed flights between Tel Aviv and Newark in March, having suspended them in October following the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The airline said it had made the decision after carrying out a "detailed safety analysis" and that it would "continue to monitor the situation in Tel Aviv and adjust the schedule as warranted."

Business Insider has contacted United Airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for comment.

A United flight from San Francisco to Paris also faced a diversion on Thursday evening after the crew reported an issue with one of the engines.

Flight data shows that the plane was just about to head over the Canadian border when it turned back and landed in Denver.

The FAA said that the aircraft landed safely "after the crew reported a possible mechanical issue," CBS News reported.

Airlines have been under extra scrutiny lately since a panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 shortly after it took off.

United's CEO Scott Kirby said earlier this month that the airline would be reviewing recent safety incidents involving its fleet to update its safety procedures and training.

"Safety is our highest priority and is at the center of everything we do," Kirby said.

