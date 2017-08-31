7 Steps to Making Money Blogging

From Woman's Day

It sounds like a dream job: Blogging lets you share your passions with the world from the comfort of your living room, work flexible hours, and be your own boss. But can you really make a full-time income by blogging? Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, the personal finance blogger behind Making Sense of Cents, proves that it's possible to make six figures: "I earned over $979,000 in 2016 through blogging and I am expecting to grow even further in 2017," she wrote in her annual income report.

Before you quit your day job, though, level your expectations. Michelle's blog took years to build, and her experience is the exception, not the norm. Running a profitable blog takes hard work, dedication, and strong, engaging content. You'll need to know the specific audience you're trying to reach, and be consistent with posting so readers keep coming back.

But the real secret to making money blogging is promoting your content and using your blog to create a brand for yourself. This way you can offer more services to your readers: consulting, speaking gigs, training sessions, products, and maybe even a book down the road. That's where the money is.

Whether you want your blog to be a side hustle, or your full-time money maker, the only way to make it happen is to start writing. Follow these seven steps to create a blog that will bring in the big bucks.

1. Choose a niche

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Since many bloggers say they put in hundreds of hours a week before they even make their first dollar, it's important that you enjoy what you're writing about. And you don't need to be the first person to blog about this topic. "It's almost guaranteed someone else has thought of it before you," writes blogging coach Amy Lynn Andrews. "Don't fret about this, but ask yourself if you have a reasonable chance at making your blog better than all the others in your niche." Even more important is knowing you will have plenty to say on the topic since you'll need a ton of content to keep readers engaged.

2. Set up your blog

View photos Photo credit: Getty More

Sure, this step sounds obvious, but the domain name you choose and blogging platform you use are so important! That's because your name is how readers find you, and easy navigation through your stories is why they'll stay on your blog. First, think of a domain name that best explains what you'll be blogging about. This name should be short and memorable, according to bloggers James and Susan of The Savvy Backpacker in their post, How To Start A Blog That Makes Money."Once you have some names, start plugging them into NameCheap.com to see if the URL is available," they write. After you've found one, choose a web host and buy the domain, then pick a blogging platform, like WordPress, Squarespace, or Wix, to work with. The Savvy Backpacker, for example, uses Wordpress because it "has thousands of themes (free and paid) that enable you to easily change the look and feel of your blog."

3. Be active on social media