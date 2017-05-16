7 SpaceX Launch Photos

The country collectively used to stop to watch when NASA conducted rocket launches. Now when NASA or SpaceX launches a rocket, fewer people watch, but it's still a spectacular show. Many of the launches take place by the water at the picturesque Kennedy Space Center. Photos from the SpaceX rocket launches are impressive and help drive home just how huge the rockets really are.

Elon Musk's SpaceX began demo flights in 2006 and has since grown to be the pioneer of commercial space flight. In 2012 SpaceX became the first commercial company ever to conduct a resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA. On Monday evening SpaceX launched a communications satellite for the company Inmarsat, the fourth of a constellation of satellites to expand and strengthen its broadband network.

The launch took place Monday evening with great weather. This photo shows the heaviest payload ever to be taken up by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket just minutes after it launched from the Kennedy Center's historic launch pad 39A.

This launch pad is used frequently and is best known for the Apollo missions. But SpaceX also utilizes the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California for some launches.

This photo with the moon just behind the rocket was taken at the Air Fore base when SpaceX was launching 10 satellites for Iridium Communications. The sun setting on the ocean in the background makes for a picture perfect setting.

After the Falcon 9 delivered the 10 satellites to low-Earth orbit, the first stage boosters of the Falcon 9 disengaged and made its way back to Earth. Once there it landed on the ship, Just Read the Instructions, in the Pacific Ocean.