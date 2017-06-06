7 Signs You Need Couples Therapy

From Redbook

Yes, yes, he's incapable of getting his gym clothes to the washing machine, and it drives you up a wall. So, no judgement if you picked (another) fight about it. But if arguing feels more normal than getting along, and what was once just a rough patch is now the reality of your union, then you could be headed toward a loveless marriage, and that ain't good. So what's a girl to do? Grab your man and head to - wait for it - couples therapy.

Now, just because movies and TV shows poke fun at therapy (come on, everyone has seen what Matthew McConaughey's character goes through in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) doesn't mean you shouldn't take it into serious consideration.

"It gives each partner a safe, unbiased, clean-slate space to communicate, wrestle with and work out differences when all personal attempts have failed," says Fran Walfish, psychotherapist, author and current expert panelist on WEtv's Sex Box.

An open dialogue with a trained expert will not only help you better communicate with your hubby, but it could also put away problems you've always had, once and for all. At the very least, Walfish says it can teach you how to effectively respond to issues when they come up, rather than blowing a fuse and potentially making things worse. Because let's get real here: Doing the same thing (think having those heated fights seemingly every weekend) over and over again isn't quite the definition of marital sanity. Plus, if you and your man constantly criticize, shame or blame one another, not only will your self-confidence falter, but neither of you will ever feel like you're being heard. That's a dark road to travel, and one that can cause some serious heartbreak or possibly even - gulp - divorce.

But how do you know if you've reached the point where you need assistance? Straight from the horse's, er, therapists' mouth, here are all the signs that it's time to sign-up for a session - now.

1. You're still arguing about who loads the dishwasher the right way.

Sharing your home with someone else is bound to lead to differences and frustrations. But if you're bitching about the same thing repeatedly - you know, about how he can't (for the life of him!) turn the cookie sheet the right way in the damn dishwasher - you might need to find a better way to express yourself.

"Often when a couple has an argument that never gets resolved, they aren't talking to each other in the right way," says Walfish. "They're screaming, yelling, and attacking, then going silent because they don't feel heard."

By going to a therapist, Walfish says you can finally figure out how to illustrate your feelings in a way that your partner can understand - so instead of screaming and slamming the baking sheet into the "correct" position, which can make him shut down, you'll learn that saying something like, "Sweetie, you may not think it's a big deal, but loading the cookie sheet this way isn't getting it fully clean, and that bugs me." Then you can talk about why - it could mean you're concerned about the water bill going up so you can run the dishwasher twice, and that's not exactly cost-effective.

Either way, "a therapist can take the couple through the conflict in slow motion and not allow them to sweep issues under the rug," says Walfish. "Hashing through the details, however long that takes, is the only way to put the problem behind you."

2. You would rather watch Scandal than have sex.

When those steamy sex scenes between Fitz and Olivia pop up, admit it: You're turned on. But when your man makes a move, it's dryer than the Sahara desert downstairs. That's a problem. Or maybe it's not quite so intense - perhaps there's a rare moment in between PTA meetings and filing your taxes when you do get hot and heavy… but you're not quite as into it as you used to be. Regardless of which it is, it's time to figure out why you aren't connecting romantically.

"If there's been a long-term decline in physical affection and sex, there is usually a root cause to the pattern, and sorry, it's rare that you're just tired all the time," says sex and marriage therapist Dr. Kat Van Kirk.

It can be helpful to have someone who isn't in your bedroom help you understand what's actually going on (or, um, not going on) between the sheets. When the two of you have a difficult time connecting in a way that was once an easy and essential part of your relationship, there are other underlying issues happening. So if you're self-conscious about your post-baby bod, it could mean that there's an emotional need that isn't being met within the relationship. Or if he's stopped his muscle-sculpting morning runs that sent you into a sex-crazed frenzy, perhaps he doesn't feel wanted by you in the first place, creating a viscous, intimacy-deprived cycle. Whatever it is, a therapist can help you figure out how to get that va-va-voom back into your love life.