7 Sacramento-area restaurants are among top ramen spots in California, Yelp says. See where

Thursday is National Ramen Day, and Sacramentans have plenty of places to celebrate the foodie holiday, according to Yelp.

The popular review website announced its Top 100 Ramen Spots in California on Tuesday, and seven Sacramento-area restaurants made the list.

According to Yelp reviewers, the best ramen restaurants in California are scattered across the northern and southern parts of the state.

Susuru Ramen Bar in Los Angeles ranked No. 1 on Yelp’s list, thanks to what reviewers described as “consistently good food.”

”I am excited to share that I JUST FOUND THE BEST RAMEN SPOT EVER!” Yelp review Michael S. of West Hollywood wrote. “Not just the best in LA, but best ramen ever!”

GONZO! in Carlsbad came in second place on Yelp’s list and RamenKoko in Highland was third.

Umami Ramen in Folsom ranked the highest of any Sacramento-area eatery on Yelp’s list, landing at No. 9.

“I had just about given up on ramen in the greater Sacramento area but this was it,” reviewer Nathan P. wrote on Yelp. “So good. Everything I could have asked for.”

Other Sacramento-area restaurants in the top 100 included Pipo Ramen & Rice in Sacramento, which ranked No. 17, and Fukumi Ramen in Roseville, which was No. 34.

The Maui Garlic Noodles dish is one of the offerings at ramen house Umami Ramen in Folsom. The restaurant was one of Yelp’s 100 Top Ramen Spots in California, ranking No. 9 on the list.

How did Yelp come up with 100 Ramen Spots in California list?

To come up with its rankings, Yelp “identified businesses in the ramen category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords.

The site then ranked those spots based on factors including “the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” it said.

In the case of restaurants with more than one location, only the spot with the highest ranking was included on the list.

The businesses mentioned on Yelp’s list were open and had passing health scores as of March 1, the site said.

Which Sacramento-area ramen restaurants are the best?

Here’s where Sacramento-area restaurants ranked on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Ramen Spots in California:

What are top 10 ramen restaurants in California?

These are the top 10 best ramen restaurants in California, according to Yelp:

