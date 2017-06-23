7 Ridiculous Foods You'll Only Find At This Summer's State Fairs

From Delish

State fairs have a serious reputation for serving the most over-the-top foods (typically fried and/or skewered on a stick) you'll see all year - or maybe even in your lifetime. This season, the Minnesota State Fair (the country's largest!) is not messing around with its menu.

GOING TO THE FAIR? YOU NEED THIS: Insiders Guide to Twin Cities, amazon.com.

Open August 24 to Labor Day (Sept. 4), the enormous outdoor event will be turning out some seriously awe-inspiring eats. Last year we got a close-up look at its most impressive dishes, so we decided to dig up the best new bites new bites you can expect this summer. Check it:

1. Dorito-Crusted Corn On The Cob

Created by Texas Steak Out - situated on the west side of Underwood St. between Lee and Randall Avenues - these fully loaded cobs are covered in crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos and then finished with a generous drizzle of nacho cheese sauce.

View photos

2. Cherry Bombs

So the name on these babies is a bit misleading. While you might think you're getting deep-fried maraschino cherries (it definitely looks like that as well), these super decadent bites are really red licorice balls that have been battered, fried, and doused in powdered sugar. Find them at Vegie Fries on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper Streets.

View photos

3. Bacon Up Pup

This treat is so well dressed you can't even see the Belgian waffle base. After skewering the bacon-laced breakfast food on a stick, Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies (located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues) dunks it in chocolate, drizzles it with maple syrup, then tops it all off with whipped cream and even more bacon.

View photos

4. Memphis Totchos

This twist on tator tots gives Elvis's favorite snack a run for its money. After frying the potato puffs to a perfect crisp, Snack House - situated in the Warner Coliseum on the south concourse - showers them with sliced bananas, sautéed bacon, and sweet peanut butter sauce.

View photos

5. Mini Sconuts

Just when we thought bakers had exhausted all of the possible mash-ups (Cronuts, Cheesecakeadilla, Mufgel) we are once again surprised - this time with a scone-donut hybrid from French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, which will set-up shop on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets. These bite-size sweets are essentially buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow, and Nutella that are deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.

View photos