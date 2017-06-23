7 Ridiculous Foods You'll Only Find At This Summer's State Fairs

State fairs have a serious reputation for serving the most over-the-top foods (typically fried and/or skewered on a stick) you'll see all year - or maybe even in your lifetime. This season, the Minnesota State Fair (the country's largest!) is not messing around with its menu.
Open August 24 to Labor Day (Sept. 4), the enormous outdoor event will be turning out some seriously awe-inspiring eats. Last year we got a close-up look at its most impressive dishes, so we decided to dig up the best new bites new bites you can expect this summer. Check it:
1. Dorito-Crusted Corn On The Cob
Created by Texas Steak Out - situated on the west side of Underwood St. between Lee and Randall Avenues - these fully loaded cobs are covered in crushed Nacho Cheese Doritos and then finished with a generous drizzle of nacho cheese sauce.
2. Cherry Bombs
So the name on these babies is a bit misleading. While you might think you're getting deep-fried maraschino cherries (it definitely looks like that as well), these super decadent bites are really red licorice balls that have been battered, fried, and doused in powdered sugar. Find them at Vegie Fries on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper Streets.
3. Bacon Up Pup
This treat is so well dressed you can't even see the Belgian waffle base. After skewering the bacon-laced breakfast food on a stick, Granny's Kitchen Fudge Puppies (located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues) dunks it in chocolate, drizzles it with maple syrup, then tops it all off with whipped cream and even more bacon.
4. Memphis Totchos
This twist on tator tots gives Elvis's favorite snack a run for its money. After frying the potato puffs to a perfect crisp, Snack House - situated in the Warner Coliseum on the south concourse - showers them with sliced bananas, sautéed bacon, and sweet peanut butter sauce.
5. Mini Sconuts
Just when we thought bakers had exhausted all of the possible mash-ups (Cronuts, Cheesecakeadilla, Mufgel) we are once again surprised - this time with a scone-donut hybrid from French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, which will set-up shop on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets. These bite-size sweets are essentially buttermilk scone holes filled with chocolate, marshmallow, and Nutella that are deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar.
6. Pizzarito
Burritos are the internet's new favorite food to riff on. We've seen everything from sushi burritos to burger burritos. But never have we tried a pizza-turned-burrito. Thanks to Green Mill (on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright Avenues), now we can. Their version is a flour tortilla loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, risotto, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce that's then coated in garlic butter and Parmesan cheese before getting baked. Plus, you get an extra side of marinara for dipping.
7. Bowl o' Dough
Choose from four flavors of this raw, safe-to-eat cookie dough: Brownie Batter Swirl (chocolate chip cookie dough and brownie batter mixed together), Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, European Cookie Butter (made with Biscoff cookies), Lemon-Ricotta Cheesecake (studded with blueberries and blended with sugar cookie dough). Every serving gets garnished with either pretzels, potato chips, or Biscoff cookies and comes with a side of sea salt-flavored ice milk. Pick one up at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater on the northeast corner of Carnes Ave and Chambers Street.
