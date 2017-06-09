7 products to remind everyone that yes, science is real

Just to let you know, if you buy something featured here, Mashable might earn an affiliate commission.

Nothing sounds better than having a planet to live on.

Trump’s controversial decision to leave the Paris Agreement is a reminder that some people need more than a overwhelming consensus among scientists to convince them that climate change is real. Yeah.

There’s been talk of some big time business leaders pledging to make up the money the U.S. was formerly responsible for contributing, but in the meantime here are a few budget-friendly options that can help you show ‘em how you really feel.

DIY energy audit

Image: smappee

The first step is admitting you have a problem. The Smappee Home Energy Monitor shows you exactly how much power each of your gadgets is swallowing. This detailed look into your energy bill can help your wallet—and the planet. Buy it here for $249.

Sip your sustainable coffee out of this ‘Legitimately Petrified’ mug

Image: Cafepress

These are scary times, friends. Nonetheless, we need to keep on keepin' on, and nothing ignites hope like a cup of joe in the morning. Buy the mug here for $9.95.

Get your feet wet

Image: smart water solutions

This battery-powered water pebble gives you a little nudge in the shower via warning light when you’ve had enough. The pebble shortens its suggested stop time over weeks, training you to use water more wisely. Get smarter about conserving water and buy it here for $14.99.