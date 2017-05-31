7 Products on Deep Discount in June

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

June brings not only warmer weather but also plenty of deep discounts on summer-related items.

Whether you need to update your lawn-care equipment, stock up on sunscreen, or tackle a home improvement project, you'll save by shopping the sales this month.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of the products we test, so we can tell you, month by month, what to buy on deep discount.

Products covered this month: windows; string trimmers; wireless speakers; roofing, siding, and decking; and sunscreen.

Windows

June is the month to find deep discounts on new windows for your home, which can enhance its curb appeal while making your home quieter and less drafty. It can also save money on your energy bill, though it usually takes years to recoup the cost of replacing your windows.

Energy Star certified windows, for example, can lower your energy bill by an average of 12 percent. That’s only $27 to $111 per year for a 2,000-square-foot, single-story home with storm or double-pane windows. You can save more—$126 to $465—if you are replacing single-pane windows, according to Energy Star. But it could take decades to recoup the $8,000 to $24,000 you’ll probably spend on new windows and installation for such a home.

Use our home window buying guide to learn which materials, types, and features are most important. We also provide unbiased ratings to help you choose.

Shopping Tips:

Consider partial replacement units. If your existing frames and sills are in good shape, you’ll save money on materials and labor by using partial replacement units or “pocket replacements” that fit into the existing frames.

Find a good installer. Using the same contractor for purchase and installation can minimize the chances of problems arising later. Look online for certification from the American Window and Door Institute or InstallationMasters—and get multiple bids specifying installation details, labor, and material costs.

Sunscreen

The best time to buy sunscreen is, fortunately, when you need it most—during the summer. Deep discounts begin in April and last through August, so make sure to stock up whenever you see a good deal. Keep in mind that not all sunscreens work as advertised. Our testers have put sunscreens to the test. Read their recommendations of more than a dozen sunscreens that protect against both UVA and UVB radiation before making your purchase.

Wireless Speakers

Wireless speakers come in handy whether you’re planning a backyard barbecue or a family beach trip. Conveniently, many models go on deep discount this month.

With the best wireless speakers, you won’t have to give up on high-quality sound—although you may have to dig deep into your wallet for really impressive results. But if you can settle for something less, there’s a good option for every budget. Our ratings include models ranging in price from $70 to $700.

Shopping Tips:

Choose how you want to connect. Your first decision is how you plan to go wireless—via Bluetooth or WiFi. Some models spare you the trouble by offering both. WiFi speakers connect to your home network; they usually run on AC power, so they require an outlet. Most Bluetooth speakers are battery-powered and compact, making them more portable.

Identify what you plan to play. In addition to streaming digital audio from a computer, several of the WiFi models can access a handful of premium music services, such as Pandora and Spotify. If you have a favorite, make sure the speaker you buy will work seamlessly with it.

Roof, Siding, and Decking Materials

If the warmer weather is inspiring you to tackle a few home improvement projects, you’re in luck. You’ll find deep discounts this month on materials to spruce up the outside of your home.

New siding can give your home an immediate makeover and help make it easier to sell later. Replacing or adding a deck can provide a relaxing getaway in your own backyard. And although you can put off some home repairs indefinitely, a leaky roof isn’t one of them. These projects are big undertakings and often require hiring labor, but saving money on the materials can help stretch your budget.

Shopping Tips:

Roofing: Suppliers sell roofing by the square, or 100-square-foot area. To estimate how much you'll need, multiply the overall length and width of each roof section in feet to determine its area and add 10 percent to allow for waste. Keep an extra bundle of shingles for minor repairs—after a heavy storm, for example. Check out our roofing buying guide for more tips.



Suppliers sell roofing by the square, or 100-square-foot area. To estimate how much you'll need, multiply the overall length and width of each roof section in feet to determine its area and add 10 percent to allow for waste. Keep an extra bundle of shingles for minor repairs—after a heavy storm, for example. Check out our roofing buying guide for more tips. Siding: We recommend having a professional install siding. An installer will calculate how much your home needs, but you can make a rough estimate without climbing a ladder—and avoid overpaying someone you hire. Use our ratings to help you determine which material—vinyl, plastic, fiber cement, or wood—best suits your taste and budget.



We recommend having a professional install siding. An installer will calculate how much your home needs, but you can make a rough estimate without climbing a ladder—and avoid overpaying someone you hire. Use our ratings to help you determine which material—vinyl, plastic, fiber cement, or wood—best suits your taste and budget. Decking: When pricing the materials, be sure to figure in the cost of railings, stairs, and structure support as well as the planks underfoot. If you’re hiring a pro, note that the cost of labor—either to build a new deck or to replace worn planking on an existing structure—can easily exceed the cost of the materials. Our decking buying guide can help you make the best choices for your budget.

String Trimmers

Although you don’t need to buy an expensive, professional-grade string trimmer, it doesn’t hurt to find one on sale. For regular jobs, gas trimmers and most electric trimmers can dispense with run-of-the-mill grass and weeds just fine. To figure out what’s best for your yard, check out our string trimmer ratings.

Shopping Tips:

Try it out. Handle a string trimmer in the store to check its balance. After adjusting the front handle for a comfortable reach, hold the trimmer in the cutting position with both hands. Its weight should feel evenly distributed from top to bottom or slightly heavier at the top. Be sure the controls work smoothly and are easy to reach.

Buy safety equipment, too. String trimmers can kick up debris. Make sure you wear safety glasses, gloves, long pants, and boots. All but the cordless electric trimmers we tested emitted at least 85 decibels, the level at which we recommend hearing protection.





More from Consumer Reports:

Top pick tires for 2016

Best used cars for $25,000 and less

7 best mattresses for couples





Copyright © 2006-2017 Consumer Reports, Inc.