7 Powerball tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot swells to $1.09 billion

Seven Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts in recent days have won smaller prizes as the game’s jackpot jumped $1.09 billion after no one picked all of the numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the April 1 grand prize drawing worth $1 billion were 19-24-40-42-56 and the Powerball was 23. The Power Play was 2X.

The jackpot has now swelled to the fourth largest in the promotion’s history. The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, and if a player wins that jackpot, they can choose between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $975 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million.

Despite there being no jackpot winners, tickets sold in Massachusetts hit for lesser prizes on Saturday and Monday:

Sat, March 30, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at Ferry Street Package Store in Easthampton

Sat, March 30, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at TLC Cleaners Inc. in Medway

Sat, March 30, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at Jimmy’s Corner in South Boston

Sat, March 30, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at North Woburn Package Store in Woburn

Sat, March 30, 2024: Winning $150,000 ticket LA Market in Somerville

Mon, April 1, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at 7-Eleven 30238-C in North Reading

Mon, April 1, 2024: Winning $50,000 ticket sold at Stop & Shop #407 in Saugus

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1 by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win an $842.2 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 38 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

“As this jackpot climbs toward a record level, we remind people to keep the experience of playing the Lottery enjoyable by playing responsibly and within their means,” Mark William Bracken, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery, said in a statement.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW