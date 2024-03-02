These 7 photos of the Texas panhandle wildfires illustrate just how destructive they are

A burned car rests near the charred remains of a home outside of Canadian, Texas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 after a wildfire passed. A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

Historic wildfires have decimated well over a million acres of land in the Texas panhandle northeast of Amarillo and are continuing to spread as fire crews work to contain them.

The fires have left scorched houses, burnt cars and at least two people dead in their wakes. Harrowing photos from burn sites depict apocalyptic scenes that barely resemble life on Earth.

Here are some of the most compelling images of fires' effects in the region:

Texas wildfires threaten major roadways, turn sky smokey

Texas panhandle battling intense wildfires. USA Today

Structures, vehicles left in ruins by record blaze

Burned cars rest in Richard Murray's garage outside of Canadian, Texas Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, after a wildfire passed near Canadian, Texas. A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history Wednesday, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames. (AP Photo/Sean Murphy)

Dry trees, grasslands are easy fodder for the flames

This image taken from Greenville Fire-Rescue's facebook page on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 shows a fire in the Texas Panhandle. A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle grew into the second-largest blaze in state history, forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggled to contain the widening flames. (Greenville Fire-Rescue via AP)

Area near Highway 60 in Roberts County still smoldering Wednesday from the Smokehouse Creek Fire.

Snow surrounds rubble caused by fires' paths

Snow covers a home that was destroyed by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Stinnett, Texas on Feb. 29, 2024. The wildfire spreading across the Texas Panhandle became the largest in state history.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil) ORG XMIT: RPTO110

Residents, aid workers begin repair efforts

Hunter Cooper helps clean up the Sanchez residence in the snow, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Canadian, Texas.

