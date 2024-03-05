7 people killed, 6 more injured: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence on Russia's losses after sinking Sergei Kotov ship

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported the losses of the Russian personnel after the sinking of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov in occupied Crimea.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "According to the preliminary reports, the attack on the patrol ship Sergei Kotov, which led to the destruction of the vessel, resulted in losses among the Russian occupiers:

7 — irreversible;

6 — sanitary."

Details: Reportedly, 52 members of the crew were likely evacuated.

Background:

A source of Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Russian Project 22160 patrol ship Sergei Kotov was hit by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 5 March.

Russian public media reported that temporarily occupied Crimea was attacked overnight by missiles and drones.

A Russian operator of passenger trains in temporarily occupied Crimea reported that trains had been stopped near the Crimean bridge due to blocked traffic. The bridge had been closed for over 8 hours.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has confirmed that the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

