7 people injured after crash involving bus, Orlando police say
Seven people are in the hospital following a crash with a LYNX bus Saturday afternoon, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said it happened around 3:05 p.m. near West Washington Street and North Orange Blossom Trail.
Crews with the Orlando Fire Department took the seven people to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said the driver of the car was at fault.
The crash is still being investigated.
