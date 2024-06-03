7 people hurt in Penn Hills bar shooting all expected to survive, police say

The Allegheny County Police Department issued an update on the seven people hurt during a shooting inside a Penn Hills bar early Sunday morning.

Police say five of the victims have been released from the hospital. A man and woman remain hospitalized but are expected to survive.

The shooting inside Ballers Hookah Lounge and Cigar Bar on Laketon Road also killed a man and a woman. They have not yet been identified.

Police say an argument broke out between people inside the bar, then at least two people fired guns just before 3 a.m.

Detectives say they’ve learned the business was operating without a liquor license. Investigators will consult with the District Attorney’s office to determine if any further action is necessary.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

