7-year-old in stable condition Tuesday after being wounded by gunfire at Baltimore’s Mondawmin Mall

A 7-year-old girl’s condition had been updated to stable as of Tuesday after she was critically injured Saturday by gunfire at Mondawmin Mall, police said.

The girl, who had been in “critical but stable” condition after being shot while shopping in the mall with her mother, is still hospitalized, a Baltimore Police spokesperson said.

Police responded at about 1:39 p.m. Saturday to reports of a shooting involving a child and found the girl with gunshot wounds to her upper body.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said on Saturday that a suspect fired a gun into a crowd while running away amid an altercation between two groups and unintentionally hit the child.

Police had not arrested a suspect as of Tuesday, and the case was still open and active, a spokesperson said.