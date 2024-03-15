7-year-old riding scooter struck by vehicle in New Kensington

Police are investigating after a child riding a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Westmoreland County.

Officials tell Channel 11 a 7-year-old boy was riding the scooter around 5:40 p.m. Thursday when he was hit at Seventh Street near Meade Avenue in New Kensington.

He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There is no word on his condition and no other information was immediately available.

