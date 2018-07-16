7-Year-Old Michigan Girl Struck and Killed While Texting for Help After Father Crashed Car

It's believed the father had been driving drunk.

A 7-year-old girl was struck and killed as she attempted to cross a Michigan highway while seeking help for her father.

Police believe the father crashed his car on Interstate 94 while driving drunk, KCCI reported.

“This poor child, 7 years old, doesn't get to live the rest of her life, because of a decision that an adult made,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said.

The girl, who was not identified, was texting 911 for help when she was hit by a car, according to the Detroit Free Press. Her phone apparently could not place calls.

As police were receiving the texts, they got a separate call from a driver who thought they'd struck a pedestrian on I-94.

When authorities arrived, they located the girl's body in the center median. The driver who hit her is not expected to face charges.

"You have a dad that now lost his daughter because of drinking and driving. A mom that lost her daughter. A poor lady that was driving down 94, that will have to live with the fact that she struck a child for the rest of her life," Shaw said.

The child's father has been taken into custody. He has not been identified.

